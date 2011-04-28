Jim LePage

How Not to Be a Wuss

Jim LePage
Jim LePage
  • Save
How Not to Be a Wuss sermon church
Download color palette

Sermon graphic. I've seen this style from others on Dribbble and thought I'd try it. I definitely have room for improvement :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
Jim LePage
Jim LePage

More by Jim LePage

View profile
    • Like