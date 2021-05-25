Yoro | 2D game design for tablet

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi friends!
I keep posting my character/game design I made for my startup. The game I introduce you today is "Yoro". I have been inspired by the Flappy Bird principle that I have adapted to balance rehabilitation.
-
I have worked on various serious games which can help people with loss of autonomy to get a proper balance training (the game on the iOS tablet app is connected to a rehabilitation treadmill we developed).
Hope you will like it! 🙂Looking forward to read your feedback!