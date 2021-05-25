Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Félix Botella

Yoro | 2D game design for tablet

Félix Botella
Félix Botella
  • Save
Yoro | 2D game design for tablet 2d adobe illustrator app design art character character design design flat game graphic graphic design illustration illustrator interface ios sketch ui ui design vector serious game
Download color palette

Hi friends!
I keep posting my character/game design I made for my startup. The game I introduce you today is "Yoro". I have been inspired by the Flappy Bird principle that I have adapted to balance rehabilitation.
-
I have worked on various serious games which can help people with loss of autonomy to get a proper balance training (the game on the iOS tablet app is connected to a rehabilitation treadmill we developed).
Hope you will like it! 🙂Looking forward to read your feedback!

Félix Botella
Félix Botella
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Félix Botella

View profile
    • Like