Yoro | 2D game design for tablet

Hi friends!

I keep posting my character/game design I made for my startup. The game I introduce you today is "Yoro". I have been inspired by the Flappy Bird principle that I have adapted to balance rehabilitation.

I have worked on various serious games which can help people with loss of autonomy to get a proper balance training (the game on the iOS tablet app is connected to a rehabilitation treadmill we developed).

Hope you will like it! 🙂Looking forward to read your feedback!