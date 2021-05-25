Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Webinar Deck Presentation Design

Webinar Deck Presentation Design presentation design branding design
Webinar Template and visual representation we did for one of our costumers. We used big typography on the title, minimalist content and bold colors.

We are open for new projects so feel free to contact us on hello@toshdesign.eu.

Posted on May 25, 2021
