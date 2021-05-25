Mobile version of the WithinHealth project

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
📈As the number of mobile, smartphones, and tablets users are increasing hour-by-hour worldwide, it is very important for your business to have a mobile version of the platform. This mobile version should offer a user-friendly experience to the customers. And the main benefit of it is that you can attract targeted users and keep them engaged too.
📲Here is why we ended up with the solution to make a mobile version of the WithinHealth platform!
👩🏻⚕️User can fill out medical history so that doctors can get a full picture of their patient's health and assist in the telehealth call. The platform makes it possible to contact a doctor directly and consult, get a prescription in the application, print it, and then buy medicine in a pharmacy.
👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:
Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook
📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design