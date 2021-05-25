Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Equal

Mobile version of the WithinHealth project

Equal
Equal
Hire Us
  • Save
Mobile version of the WithinHealth project medical app health app mobile ui mobile equal design userinterface userexperience telemedicine mobile design health clean ui uxui platform healthcare app website medicine medical design clean design
Download color palette

📈As the number of mobile, smartphones, and tablets users are increasing hour-by-hour worldwide, it is very important for your business to have a mobile version of the platform. This mobile version should offer a user-friendly experience to the customers. And the main benefit of it is that you can attract targeted users and keep them engaged too.

📲Here is why we ended up with the solution to make a mobile version of the WithinHealth platform!

👩🏻‍⚕️User can fill out medical history so that doctors can get a full picture of their patient's health and assist in the telehealth call. The platform makes it possible to contact a doctor directly and consult, get a prescription in the application, print it, and then buy medicine in a pharmacy.

👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:
Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook

📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design

Within health dribbble
Rebound of
Telemedicine project
By Equal
Equal
Equal
Face to face with interface 👀
Hire Us

More by Equal

View profile
    • Like