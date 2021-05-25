Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Laude Pirera Ardi
Agensip UI UX Agency

Lifesmart - Smarthome Mobile App

Laude Pirera Ardi
Agensip UI UX Agency
Laude Pirera Ardi for Agensip UI UX Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Lifesmart - Smarthome Mobile App camera dashboad weather app web design mockups artificial intelligence colorful internet of things iot smarthouse smarthome minimalistdesign mobile ios android app clean design ux ui
Lifesmart - Smarthome Mobile App camera dashboad weather app web design mockups artificial intelligence colorful internet of things iot smarthouse smarthome minimalistdesign mobile ios android app clean design ux ui
Lifesmart - Smarthome Mobile App camera dashboad weather app web design mockups artificial intelligence colorful internet of things iot smarthouse smarthome minimalistdesign mobile ios android app clean design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. 0.png
  2. 1.png
  3. 2.png

Hello dribbblers 👋

We just finished our exploration about Smarthome Mobile App. On the preview image there are 3 screens: Dashboard, Room Detail and Device Detail.

In the dashboard screen, the main idea is to bring some AI notification to user like weather information, air pollution and power consumption so the app can give user advice to take action.

Second Screen is Room Detail Screen, the concept is to display power usage and temperature information, then display the cctv video with slider concept so that users can move from one camera to another camera in the room easily. Then make a devices list into card with the switch button to turn on or turn off room device quickly.

The last screen is Device Detail Screen. It will vary according to what settings are available on the devices.

What do you think? Glad to hear your feedback, leave on comment.

Press L if you like it.

Thank you.

Our Product | IG | TW

---

We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff. Kindly visit our website at www.agensip.com to see more detail about us. Never hesitate to contact us via email at hi@agensip.com

08a685e3546c31416ca11b6f71332ab1
Rebound of
SmartHome App Platform
By Sulton handaya
Agensip UI UX Agency
Agensip UI UX Agency
Hire Us

More by Agensip UI UX Agency

View profile
    • Like