Web App Design for Varrea Company - Mobile.

Web App Design for Varrea Company - Mobile. mobile web app design ux design ui design ux ui interface interaction
Hello Dribbble 👋

As a further developing of an App design for Varrea Company I'd like to present to you some mobile screens from the project - since this project uses a lot of data charts it was really challenging to present all of the data properly - I will share this part with you soon.

Posted on May 25, 2021
Design requires time, space and freedom to evolve🧐

