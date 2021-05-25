Web App Design for Varrea Company - Mobile.

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbble 👋
As a further developing of an App design for Varrea Company I'd like to present to you some mobile screens from the project - since this project uses a lot of data charts it was really challenging to present all of the data properly - I will share this part with you soon.