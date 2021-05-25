MultiQoS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Online Watch Store App

Hi Friends!

Take a look at a new design for the mobile application that dedicated to the watch lover. Here is an app design concept for an online watch store. A clean and minimal design with a beautiful watches design.

Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator

