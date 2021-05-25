PizzaPool DeFi Solution: Dashboard

Happy Wednesday everyone! Tired of standard finance? We've got some DeFi for you here.

DeFi allows for everyone to access a full spectrum of financial services for sending, narrowing, investing, saving funds. It's fully remote, and with no paperwork required.

What do you think of DeFi? Let us know in the comments.

Want to know more about Heartbeat and take a peek behind the scenes? Visit our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram for daily office life images.