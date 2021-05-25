Vadim Drut
PizzaPool DeFi Solution: Dashboard

PizzaPool DeFi Solution: Dashboard fintech web app product design interface branding visual identity wallet crypto blockchain portfolio overview defi dashboard
Happy Wednesday everyone! Tired of standard finance? We've got some DeFi for you here.

DeFi allows for everyone to access a full spectrum of financial services for sending, narrowing, investing, saving funds. It's fully remote, and with no paperwork required.

