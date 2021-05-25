Ewa Geruzel

Qualcomm #3

Qualcomm #3 clean vector minimalistic character design explainer mirror 2danimation animation ui ux qualcomm sport fitness
Hi guys! Here's another frame I created for Qualcomm (agency: StaticJoe). If you're interested in the whole project and the video (which is amazingly animated by Jaume Mestre!), please check my Behance account or copy and paste this link into your browser: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119654555/Qualcomm-Smart-Displays

