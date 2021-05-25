Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Graphic Spirit

Watercolor PHOTOSHOP Lab

Watercolor PHOTOSHOP Lab retro vintage design font text psd layer art mockup styles aquarelle hand made effects textures paint brush lab watercolor elements photoshop
💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 96% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/MBe25q

Realistic watercolor styles, fast and natural effect for Photoshop users.

Watercolor painting effects can be applied to text and to graphics, to any layer. Realism is supplemented by the effect of shading on the edge of the paint image and action, making a rough edge.

🔔 THE SAME STYLES FOR ILLUSTRATOR USERS: https://crmrkt.com/N4w0e

👀🎬 WATCH 1-MIN DEMO VIDEO: https://youtu.be/ZuhwwUkLMs0

⚡ DOWNLOAD FREE EXAMPLE: http://bit.ly/FREE-Watercolor-World-Map

⭐ INCLUDED:
• 18 multi-colored realistic styles (RGB 72 dpi, 300 dpi CS3/CS4/CS5/CS6/CC)
• 44 vector drops and stains
• 50 badges
• Rough Edge actions
• User Guide

✨ Look my other Photoshop goods:
• FUNKY PAINTER Photoshop Creative Kit https://crmrkt.com/o3pdp
• PLASTICINE Photoshop Toolkit https://crmrkt.com/XRP5r
• Metal Stamping Photoshop Styles https://crmrkt.com/0ON3Q
• RETROPHOTO Toolkit Actions&Overlays https://crmrkt.com/mx046
• Leather Layer Styles For Photoshop https://crmrkt.com/92kPD
• FOILING Styles+Actions Photoshop Kit https://crmrkt.com/w7Xwd

