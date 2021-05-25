Outcrowd

New Look - Mobile App Design with Illustrations

Outcrowd
Outcrowd
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

You use a digital card every day and may not pay much attention to its design. Now just imagine that every day your card will make you smile. Why? Because it looks perfect!

Design your card. It couldn't be easier. We all want to be unique and distinctive, here is a wonderful opportunity.

New Look - Mobile App concept by Outcrowd.

***

Prepare yourself hello@outcrowd.io

Be a part of our creator’s community at:
Medium | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Outcrowd
Outcrowd
A full-service innovative agency.
Hire Me

More by Outcrowd

View profile
    • Like