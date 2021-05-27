Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sanket Pal
indianpix

Search & Book Resorts Mobile Ui

Sanket Pal
indianpix
Sanket Pal for indianpix
Search & Book Resorts Mobile Ui
Hello Everyone,
Happy to share out recent work on search resorts app design.
We executed a complete revamp of the app and branding.
Hope you will like our website/design.
We are a design-focused startup for startups. Have any projects in mind? We are available for new projects.
Say "hi" at hello@indianpix.co
Join Our Discord Team For Premium UI kit: https://discord.gg/KQrPCtvV

indianpix
indianpix
Indian Design studio for Ui/Ux, blockchain &custom WordPress
Hire Us

