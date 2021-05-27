Search & Book Resorts Mobile Ui

Hello Everyone,

Happy to share out recent work on search resorts app design.

We executed a complete revamp of the app and branding.

.

Hope you will like our website/design.

---------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------

:envelope_with_arrow:

We are a design-focused startup for startups. Have any projects in mind? We are available for new projects.

Say "hi" at hello@indianpix.co

.

Join Our Discord Team For Premium UI kit: https://discord.gg/KQrPCtvV