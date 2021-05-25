Converse x Pride Poster

This poster was designed for a competition that was run by Converse and UniDays. The brief of the competition was a way for artists of all areas to express their understanding of Pride and how they celebrate it.

I wanted to design a poster that was simple and to the point. We are all born as we are, and in life we all want and need love. We may take different routes to get there but love is the end destination on this path we are walking.

Love is Love is used to show that it does not matter who you love if you love and are loved. The poster has incorporated a custom Converse product with the colours of LGBTQ+ and a blossoming heart printed on it. This then lies on top of another blossoming heart.