Converse x Pride Poster

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This poster was designed for a competition that was run by Converse and UniDays. The brief of the competition was a way for artists of all areas to express their understanding of Pride and how they celebrate it.
I wanted to design a poster that was simple and to the point. We are all born as we are, and in life we all want and need love. We may take different routes to get there but love is the end destination on this path we are walking.
Love is Love is used to show that it does not matter who you love if you love and are loved. The poster has incorporated a custom Converse product with the colours of LGBTQ+ and a blossoming heart printed on it. This then lies on top of another blossoming heart.