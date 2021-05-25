Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fandy Ramadhan

Travel Application

Fandy Ramadhan
Fandy Ramadhan
  • Save
Travel Application trend2021 2021 trend modern tracking pink travel app travel mobile design mobile app mobile clean elegant design uiux
Download color palette

travel application, in this application the user can select the category of tour he wants to visit. there are many tourist attractions and services provided from this application. with a clean, neat, and attractive design so that it can make users comfortable using this application.

Hope you guys like it :)

Please press 'L' to show some love and support :)

Would also love to hear any feedback. Thanks :)

Fandy Ramadhan
Fandy Ramadhan

More by Fandy Ramadhan

View profile
    • Like