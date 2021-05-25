Page 404. It always appears suddenly and at the wrong moment causing stress to the user "ahh what should I do" "ahhh I broke everything." the main task in such a screen is to make the user understand that everything is ok. "Nothing terrible happened, and soon we will fix everything, but while we are repairing, see something interesting."

simplicity, clarity, and conciseness. that's what matters for the user.

Страница 404. Она всегда появляется внезапно и в не самый подходящий момент вызывая стресс пользователя "ааа что мне делать" "аааа я всё сломал". главная задача в таком экране, дать пользователю понять, что всё ок. "Ничего страшного не произошло, и скоро мы всё починим, а пока мы чиним, посмотри что ни будь интересное"

простота, понятность и лаконичность. вот что главное, для пользователя