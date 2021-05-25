Łukasz Wójcik
tonik

Loginhood - Consent Manager - Onboarding

Łukasz Wójcik
tonik
Łukasz Wójcik for tonik
Hire Us
  • Save
Loginhood - Consent Manager - Onboarding consent website illustrations 3d webdesign lp landing clean visual ui elements interface design system experience ux ui product design product web design
Loginhood - Consent Manager - Onboarding consent website illustrations 3d webdesign lp landing clean visual ui elements interface design system experience ux ui product design product web design
Download color palette
  1. Loginhood - Dribbble shot - 02-01.png
  2. Loginhood - Dribbble shot - 02-02.png

Hi! 👋
Continuing yesterday’s shots for Loginhood. Today I’d like to present the design for the first view of the onboarding process.

What is Loginhood?💡
Loginhood rewards individuals for data-sharing and builds privacy tools for websites to manage data law compliance while empowering a better data strategy. It’s the only data privacy product built with consumers and marketers in mind. Patching the Open Internet one website at a time.

How did we help? 🤝
We were asked to redesign the entire Constant Manager web app and Landing Page of the product. The challenge with the app was to create a simple yet functional interface, improve the user experience, user flow, and build new, positive and trustful reception.

Next shots tomorrow!

———

Thanks for watching!
Remember to follow our profile for more!

Let's talk about your project — hello@tonik.pl

Loginhood - Dribbble shot - 02-02.png
2 MB
Download
Loginhood - Dribbble shot - 02-01.png
2 MB
Download
tonik
tonik
Internetting since our moms got dial-ups.
Hire Us

More by tonik

View profile
    • Like