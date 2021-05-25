Michael

Origami

Michael
Michael
  • Save
Origami printdesign pattern flower petals origami лепестки оригами printout цветок flowers чашка mugs mug cups cup
Download color palette

Just playing & experimenting, trying different techniques. And this time it's a flower :).
Enjoy your cup of coffee or tea, have a good day :).

Экспериментирую и пробую различные методы, техники и комбинации :). На этот раз это оригами. Привычные вещи должны быть приятными.

Michael
Michael

More by Michael

View profile
    • Like