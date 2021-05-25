VORONOI

Flout Logo Concept

Flout Logo Concept brand agency brand design marketing influencers social media f letter hurricane symbol letter branding identity design brand logo
In 2021 there is no need to make hypotheses: it's time to make hype. Flout is a platform providing agencies and entrepreneurs with affordable influencer analysis in order to help them get more attention to their products.

In this logo concept, we combined the hurricane power from going viral with the F letter from the company name.

Let's connect:

work@voronoi.co

Visual branding for digital products and companies
