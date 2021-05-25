Flout Logo Concept

In 2021 there is no need to make hypotheses: it's time to make hype. Flout is a platform providing agencies and entrepreneurs with affordable influencer analysis in order to help them get more attention to their products.

In this logo concept, we combined the hurricane power from going viral with the F letter from the company name.

