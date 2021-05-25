Monetixe Accounting farm logo | Modern M letter logo

Tried to couple the letter M, T and X and show an inner meaning but adding the growth sign into it too! Can you see it?

If you think it's a good one show some love which will inspire me to keep creating more !!

Press "L" for showing love ❤😍

________________________________________________________

I'm available for your new projects.

For business enquiries :

I'm always available at

Gmail 📩 | Telegram

Socials :

Instagram | Behance