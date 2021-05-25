Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sinha Design

Monetixe Accounting farm logo | Modern M letter logo

Sinha Design
Sinha Design
  • Save
Monetixe Accounting farm logo | Modern M letter logo lettermark monogram icon design logodesign minimal minimalist logo illustrator gradient logo color business logo accounting logo
Download color palette

Tried to couple the letter M, T and X and show an inner meaning but adding the growth sign into it too! Can you see it?

If you think it's a good one show some love which will inspire me to keep creating more !!

Press "L" for showing love ❤😍
________________________________________________________
I'm available for your new projects.

For business enquiries :
I'm always available at
Gmail 📩 | Telegram
Socials :
Instagram | Behance

Sinha Design
Sinha Design

More by Sinha Design

View profile
    • Like