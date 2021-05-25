Web App Design for Varrea Company.

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbble 👋
I'd like to share one more screen from Varrea Project - this time I want to take you deeper into the project and present you a screen with some more data that the system is processing.
Thanks for watching and have a great day 🙂