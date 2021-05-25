Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Enchanted Images

Web App Design for Varrea Company.

Enchanted Images
Enchanted Images
  • Save
Web App Design for Varrea Company. web app design ux design ui design ux ui interface interaction
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble 👋

I'd like to share one more screen from Varrea Project - this time I want to take you deeper into the project and present you a screen with some more data that the system is processing.

Thanks for watching and have a great day 🙂

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Enchanted Images
Enchanted Images
Design requires time, space and freedom to evolve🧐

More by Enchanted Images

View profile
    • Like