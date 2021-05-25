Navigation Bars

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Nav Bars
These are some of the navigation systems ive been working on for a project. Testing out how a dark mode would suit the UI if required.
Need a Designer for your project?
Feel free to reach out and contact me here to tell me about your project.
If you like any of my work please follow me on Dribbble
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.