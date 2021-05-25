Find Brita Water Filter Bottle

The BPA-free Brita Premium Filtering Bottle holds 26 oz of water, and is designed with a Brita filter that fits in the straw and makes water taste great.

Get great-tasting water without the waste; by switching to Brita, you can save money and replace 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles a year.

It’s the convenient way to stay hydrated at home or on the go; sleek, leak-proof filtered water bottle is car cup holder friendly, and features a built-in carrying loop, easy open lid and is top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning; Height 10.5″; Diameter 3″; Weight .5 pounds. Find out more, please visit our website: Brita Water Filter Bottle