Find Brita Water Filter Bottle

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The BPA-free Brita Premium Filtering Bottle holds 26 oz of water, and is designed with a Brita filter that fits in the straw and makes water taste great.
Get great-tasting water without the waste; by switching to Brita, you can save money and replace 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles a year.
It’s the convenient way to stay hydrated at home or on the go; sleek, leak-proof filtered water bottle is car cup holder friendly, and features a built-in carrying loop, easy open lid and is top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning; Height 10.5″; Diameter 3″; Weight .5 pounds. Find out more, please visit our website: Brita Water Filter Bottle