Anaglyph Isometric SVG Color Font

OpenType-SVG color vector font file a cool new type technology! A bit psychedelic, but a fresh and unusual font. Great for creating monograms, logos, posters, various fervent inscriptions! 100% vector and professional.
Read more about color fonts and their possibilities here: https://creativemarket.com/blog/color-fonts
⚠️ Color fonts are currently visible only in Illustrator CC 2018+, Photoshop CC 2017+. Not in Illustrator CC 2017 and older, not in InDesign. ⚠️