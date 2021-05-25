Julian Molitor
🌬 Atmental Coaching - Mobile Layouts

🌬 Atmental Coaching - Mobile Layouts
Hello hello, 🌱

there's no design today without having mobile in mind, so we wanted to showcase the mobile views for the more special elements from our latest project. 📱

What do you think? 🧐
- J
If you’re looking for a strong partner to design your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc
We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!

Posted on May 25, 2021
