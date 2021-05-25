Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
House Construction Qatar logo concept

House Construction Qatar logo concept museo slab logomark logo grid ancient greece logo designs logo designer branding concept brand identity logotype branding design logo design branding logo logodesign doha qatar construction company construction logo house construction
Any fans of Ancient Greece here? Last year I made a brand identity for a construction / interior design company from Qatar. The final logo was chosen in a different direction and I can't really show it because of a NDA, but I can show you this - which was inspired by the Ionic Order from the good ol' Ancient Greece times! Stay inspired and have a great day ✌

