House Construction Qatar logo concept

Any fans of Ancient Greece here? Last year I made a brand identity for a construction / interior design company from Qatar. The final logo was chosen in a different direction and I can't really show it because of a NDA, but I can show you this - which was inspired by the Ionic Order from the good ol' Ancient Greece times! Stay inspired and have a great day ✌

By the way, feel free to check out my other social channels!

Instagram • Behance • Facebook

Feel free to check out my other social channels!

Instagram • Behance • Facebook