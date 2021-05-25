House Construction Qatar logo concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Any fans of Ancient Greece here? Last year I made a brand identity for a construction / interior design company from Qatar. The final logo was chosen in a different direction and I can't really show it because of a NDA, but I can show you this - which was inspired by the Ionic Order from the good ol' Ancient Greece times! Stay inspired and have a great day ✌
By the way, feel free to check out my other social channels!
Instagram • Behance • Facebook
