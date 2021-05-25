Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ketan Pipaliya

Milk Delivery Mobile App UI/UX

Ketan Pipaliya
Ketan Pipaliya
  • Save
Milk Delivery Mobile App UI/UX flatdesign dailyui clean animations art illustrator animation flat minimal web app icon typography ux vector branding ui logo illustration design
Download color palette

Wave,
On Demand Milk Delivery Mobile App Development | App UI/UX | Milk Delivery App | Subscription Model | CSCODETECH

Full APP Design - Click Here

Press " L " to show some love 💖 & please don’t forget to follow me! 😊
---------------------------------------------------------
I'm available for hire - ketan@cscodetech.com
-----------------------------------------------------------
Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance

Ketan Pipaliya
Ketan Pipaliya

More by Ketan Pipaliya

View profile
    • Like