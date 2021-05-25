Good for Sale
Graphic Spirit

VECTOR Ink Effects For Ai

VECTOR Ink Effects For Ai typography hand made lettering textures art retro black style layer painting watercolor brush illustrator actions font text inkblot effects ink vector
VECTOR Ink Effects For Ai

VECTOR Ink Effects For Ai

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://dribbble.com/shots/15695620-UNLIMITED-ACCESS-FREE-UPDATES

✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 94% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/2VR4By

VECTOR Ink Effects — realistic and quick 100% vector effect!

Easy to use, but with a great potential to create a handmade and retro design in Illustrator.

• Suitable for text and vector objects
• Immediate application of 6 styles
• Minimum load of the processor
• After applying Expand Actions you get 100% vector image
• Bonus: vector inkblots and HD paper textures

WORK IN ADOBE ILUSTRATOR

INCLUDED:
• 2 AI file — Ink Styles Library with 6 styles (for versions CC and CS3+)
• 1 AIA file — Vector Ink Expand Actions with instructions
• 1 AI file — Inkblots with 20 vector inkblots
• 4 JPG files — paper textures
• 1 PDF file — User Guide

