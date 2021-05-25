VECTOR Ink Effects For Ai

Trending designs to inspire you
VECTOR Ink Effects — realistic and quick 100% vector effect!
Easy to use, but with a great potential to create a handmade and retro design in Illustrator.
• Suitable for text and vector objects
• Immediate application of 6 styles
• Minimum load of the processor
• After applying Expand Actions you get 100% vector image
• Bonus: vector inkblots and HD paper textures
WORK IN ADOBE ILUSTRATOR
INCLUDED:
• 2 AI file — Ink Styles Library with 6 styles (for versions CC and CS3+)
• 1 AIA file — Vector Ink Expand Actions with instructions
• 1 AI file — Inkblots with 20 vector inkblots
• 4 JPG files — paper textures
• 1 PDF file — User Guide
