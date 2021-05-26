Robbin Cenijn
Spotify for Artists: Fan Study; Insight 09 data

Don't stop sharing after your release comes out.

Rally teamed up with Guz.biz to design and build the first-ever "Fan Study" from Spotify For Artists. its a collection of 15 data-driven insights to help artists and labels increase engagement or increase merch sales.

See for yourself at: http://fanstudy.byspotify.com/


