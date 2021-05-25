Shimah_design

Music Web

Shimah_design
Shimah_design
  • Save
Music Web ui ux music player music app app shimah-design
Download color palette

Hi guys!💜
Listen to good music from MUSIC O DANCE.
This is part of my project, an online music website that also has an app (android, IOS) .

I hope you like it, have a suggestion leave me a comment. Your feedback makes me create better work and progress.

Use the link below to contact me:
http://redl.ink/Shimah.dsgn

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Shimah_design
Shimah_design

More by Shimah_design

View profile
    • Like