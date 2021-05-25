Fundraising Application Design

Raise the funds for medical and food in this pandemic, Help those in need.

We have designed a new mobile app for fundraising concept through which anyone can help others by donating an amount for Food and Medical expenses.

This app came up with the feature like anyone can order food directly, they can track that too. While ordering the food or medicines they can donate an amount for COVID patients so they can get warm and healthy food.

Do let us know your views on our design and concept by commenting!

Tools: AdobeXD, Adobe Illustrator

We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at biz@cmarix.com or https://www.cmarix.com/inquiry.html#utm_source=Dribbble.

—

Press “L” and shower some love.

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!

Instagram | Behance | Uplabs