Fundraising Application Design

Fundraising Application Design
Raise the funds for medical and food in this pandemic, Help those in need.

We have designed a new mobile app for fundraising concept through which anyone can help others by donating an amount for Food and Medical expenses.

This app came up with the feature like anyone can order food directly, they can track that too. While ordering the food or medicines they can donate an amount for COVID patients so they can get warm and healthy food.

Do let us know your views on our design and concept by commenting!

Tools: AdobeXD, Adobe Illustrator
We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at biz@cmarix.com or https://www.cmarix.com/inquiry.html#utm_source=Dribbble.


