Dhanveer Rana

Pitch Deck Design

Dhanveer Rana
Dhanveer Rana
  • Save
Pitch Deck Design ui icon typography identity vector modern design design illustration
Download color palette

Hi guys! 👋

Recently I had the pleasure to refresh the Modern presentation template as an aim to have consistent with brand guidelines visual language of communication with the clients and employees among the company. This template also can help every employee in an easy way to create their own specified presentation.⭐⭐⭐

Hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Dhanveer Rana
Dhanveer Rana

More by Dhanveer Rana

View profile
    • Like