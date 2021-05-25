Home Delivery is a Node JS Script for your website that will help you to maintain the records of customers, wholesalers, items, and orders in a more systematic way. The dashboard of Home Delivery is elaborated yet simple, It is in the form of a graph where you can record the number of orders received in a day. The graphical representation of the summary of orders makes it more manageable and easy.

Download Link - https://codecanyon.net/item/home-delivery-node-js-script/32296071

#fooddelivery #service #groceryshop #homedelivery #multivendors #onlinefooddelivery #onlinegrocerystore #orderfoodonline #ecommerce #nodejsscript #supermarket #shopping #adminpanel #bakerystore #bakeryshop #cakeshop #wholesalers #foodordering #homedeliverscript