Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In "South Korea", the country where I am, the existence of "Son Heung-min" is very meaningful after "Park Ji-sung". I watched the growth of both of these players, and I spent a moment together when their potential came to light.
In the sport of soccer, I tried to express the energy of my current idol, "Son Heung-min," in a artwork.
He is fast, cheerful, and has a wide view.
And above all, he is one of the few players with strong and sophisticated shooting skills.
Everyone in South Korea loves him and gets energy from what he shows.
"Son Heung-min" is bright and has the power to make viewers happy.
I hope that he will continue to love himself as he is now and grow in a better shape.