In "South Korea", the country where I am, the existence of "Son Heung-min" is very meaningful after "Park Ji-sung". I watched the growth of both of these players, and I spent a moment together when their potential came to light.

In the sport of soccer, I tried to express the energy of my current idol, "Son Heung-min," in a artwork.

He is fast, cheerful, and has a wide view.

And above all, he is one of the few players with strong and sophisticated shooting skills.

Everyone in South Korea loves him and gets energy from what he shows.

"Son Heung-min" is bright and has the power to make viewers happy.

I hope that he will continue to love himself as he is now and grow in a better shape.