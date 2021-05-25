KAZE PARK

Each country has its own culture in many countries around the world.

In South Korea, a selection of new animals each year. Animal to be named to bring good luck for a year.There are 12 animals in total.
2021 is the year of the cow.

I make this artwork to pray for good luck.

