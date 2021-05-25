Discover Prague - concept 🟢

Trending designs to inspire you
Ahoj! 🇨🇿
Today I want to share with you the concept of Discover Prague. It's a webapp that allows you to browse through certain information about this beautiful capital city - just like an interactive book 📖
It's also a part of the Times New Roman challenge at Boldare, so I went crazy with this classic typo 💃
