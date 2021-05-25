Angelika Paterak
Discover Prague - concept 🟢

Discover Prague - concept 🟢 map data visualization czech republic prague dark ui dark theme dark design serif typeface fontserif serif typography times new roman typo font concept hamburger menu landing page
Ahoj! 🇨🇿

Today I want to share with you the concept of Discover Prague. It's a webapp that allows you to browse through certain information about this beautiful capital city - just like an interactive book 📖

It's also a part of the Times New Roman challenge at Boldare, so I went crazy with this classic typo 💃

