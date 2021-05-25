Suvam Prasad

Trip Planner App UI

Trip Planner App UI
😍 Hey folks, I hope you all are doing great.

🏀 I have designed a trip planner app UI designs using Figma design software. The trip planner design concept lets people plan their trip by adding upcoming tours, add photos on the gallery, create a TODO list, and locate nearby famous places to visit.

❤ I would be grateful if you like the design or comment in the comment section.

