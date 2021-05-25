Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ana Stoica

Sticker concept: 90s Joker

Ana Stoica
Ana Stoica
Sticker concept: 90s Joker cartoon illustration sticker art design adobe illustration joker movie colorful flat design digitalart vector sticker design 90s sticker graphicdesign vector illustration adobe illustrator illustration batman the animated series batman joker
I designed this illustration as part of a complete sticker set of all Batman: The Animated Series main characters. This Joker version is also inspired by a vintage 1990 McDonald's Joker toy.

Ana Stoica
Ana Stoica

