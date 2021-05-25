Alysia Patronas

Landing Page - Wallet Protection Site

Alysia Patronas
Alysia Patronas
  • Save
Landing Page - Wallet Protection Site card
Download color palette

Hey Dribbble! ✌️

This is a quick UI project exploring a landing page for the web. Would love any feedback in the comments or Press "L" to if you liked it.

Excited to share more work with you! Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Alysia Patronas
Alysia Patronas
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Alysia Patronas

View profile
    • Like