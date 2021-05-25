UKURAN 590x1000 2

Trending designs to inspire you
Introducing Azara – Business PowerPoint Template
This Presentation Template can be used for any variety of purposes, such as: Creative Agency, Company Profile, Corporate and Business, Portfolio, Photography, Pitch Deck, Startup, and also can be used for Personal Portfolio.
FEATURES
Total Slides: 30 Slides
All graphics resizable and editable
Used and recommended free web fonts
Based on Master Slides
16:9 Wide Screen Ratio
Vector Icon Included
Picture Placeholder
Just Drag and Drop!
Easily Editable!
FILES INCLUDED
PowerPoint .PPTX file
PowerPoint .PPT file
Documentation File
FONT USED
Garamond
Link Download Poppins : https://fonts.google.com/specimen/EB+Garamond
Note: All images on the demo is just for preview purpose only and not actually included on the files
Hope you Like it.
Thanks.