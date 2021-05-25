Filing Forms - Redesigning the tax payment journey

Trending designs to inspire you
By redesigning the tax website for the user journey of TDS (sale of property) payment, the aim is to make the form filling process very simple, quick, and confidence-inducing for the users.
The redesign makes the entire process very clear to the taxpayer, which is a big limitation in the current design.
Check https://www.behance.net/jahnvijose for the complete UX research and redesign process