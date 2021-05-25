Sanket Pal
indianpix

Crypto Defi Dashboard

Sanket Pal
indianpix
Sanket Pal for indianpix
Hire Us
  • Save
Crypto Defi Dashboard dashboard ui dashboard top indian designer sanket top indian design studio indian design agency indianpix maker dao faming staking ether eth tezos defi crypto trading cryptocurrency blockchain crypto dashboard crypto
Crypto Defi Dashboard dashboard ui dashboard top indian designer sanket top indian design studio indian design agency indianpix maker dao faming staking ether eth tezos defi crypto trading cryptocurrency blockchain crypto dashboard crypto
Download color palette
  1. Presentation 1 – 26.png
  2. CD_Watch Videos.png

Hello Everyone,
Happy to share out recent work with Blockchain giant Tezos - Indian division.
We executed a complete revamp of tezos inda and branding.
We are always a step ahead to contribute crypto community and defi products.

.
Hope you will like our website/design.
---------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------
:envelope_with_arrow: We are Blockchain focused design startup. Have any Crypto/Blockchain projects in mind? We are available for new projects.
Say "hi" at hello@indianpix.co
.
Join Our Discord Team For Premium UI kit: https://discord.gg/KQrPCtvV

indianpix
indianpix
Indian Design studio for Ui/Ux, blockchain &custom WordPress
Hire Us

More by indianpix

View profile
    • Like