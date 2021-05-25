Aloysius Patrimonio

Hoh Rain Forest Trail in Olympic National Park WPA

Hoh Rain Forest Trail in Olympic National Park WPA nature landscape scenery flora national monument mountain range national park mountain trail forest bigleaf maple temprate rainforest rainforest wpa
WPA Poster Art of bigleaf maple in Hoh Rainforest located on the Olympic Peninsula in Olympic National Park in Washington State done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

