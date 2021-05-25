Aloysius Patrimonio

Emmons Glacier Mount Rainier National Park WPA

Emmons Glacier Mount Rainier National Park WPA conservation area protected area nature landscape scenery forest flora national monument mountain range national park mountain alpine forests subalpine forest glacier wpa
WPA Poster Art of Emmons Glacier on northeast flank of Mount Rainier located in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington State done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

