Cat Rempit (Biker Cat)

Cat Rempit (Biker Cat) sunglasses kapchai blue creatures illustration design halftone grain flat motorcycle bike ride bike pink texture cute animal cat
Just had the fun idea creating a cat speeding on a bike while practicing speed lines and halftones.

Referenced "Kapchai" bikes for a more authentic feel.

