Carl Kho

me.me

Carl Kho
Carl Kho
  • Save
me.me design logo logo design app 2020 blue abstract logo colorful logo memes meme logo memes minimalist logo minimal meme
Download color palette

A simple logo for me.me, an old-school, top-text-bottom-text meme creation app I made while experimenting with AppGyver.

Carl Kho
Carl Kho

More by Carl Kho

View profile
    • Like