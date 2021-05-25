Muhammad Irfan Fachrulrozy Hakim

Pizza Shop

Muhammad Irfan Fachrulrozy Hakim
Muhammad Irfan Fachrulrozy Hakim
  • Save
Pizza Shop uitrend figma aplication animation android app design android ui illustration design branding app
Download color palette

Hello Guys !
.
This my exploration of Pizza Shop Application design.
.
Feel free to give me some feedback
Don't forget to like it
thank you
.

Muhammad Irfan Fachrulrozy Hakim
Muhammad Irfan Fachrulrozy Hakim

More by Muhammad Irfan Fachrulrozy Hakim

View profile
    • Like