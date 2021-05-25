Kevin Kroneberger

Kristin Cavallari | Uncommon Beauty

This last year I worked closely with Kristin Cavallari's team on her new brand, Uncommon Beauty, a clean skincare and beauty line addressing the demand for minimalistic products with fewer, natural ingredients.

Given the simplistic nature of the product, the identity and packaging followed suit – the idea that skincare should be simple, effective and minimal matched with the use of white space, clean typography, and nuanced design elements.

Brand Design & Packaging.
