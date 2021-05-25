Vixer Studio

EID Al Fitr Mubarak Logo

Vixer Studio
Vixer Studio
  • Save
EID Al Fitr Mubarak Logo branding design branding logo typography logo design eid al fitr eid logo logo eid eidalfitr idul fitri eidmubarak eid mubarak eid
Download color palette

Its a Our Challenge to make a EID Al Fitr Logo.
The Concept modern and Simple, it's too eye catching.
__________________________________________
Need a Logo or Identity Design,
Let's be Partner Now.!

Behance : https://www.behance.net/vixerstudio
Dribble : https://dribbble.com/vixerstd
WhatsApp : https://api.whatsapp.com/send/?phone=6285265586869
Email : vixer.project@gmail.com

Thanks You

Vixer Studio
Vixer Studio

More by Vixer Studio

View profile
    • Like