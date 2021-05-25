fattah setiawan

Deftones Visual Identity

Deftones Visual Identity brandidentity deftones visual identity creative poster branding design logo design logo
  1. deftones Flag Mockup.png
  2. Tag Mockup.png
  3. Poster Mockup CHI .png
  4. deftones ticket .png
  5. deftones hoodie .jpg
  6. deftones shirt .png
  7. Untitled-2.jpg

In the early 2000s, my best friend introduced me to @deftones . It didn't take too long for me to fall in love with their music. I always listened to their music when I started learning design in the mid 2000s. Not only did their music that influenced me, their artwork also played a great role during the process. White Pony is the album that influenced my design style up until now.
For the past few days, I dedicated myself to making some designs as a tribute to them whose music has greatly influenced me. And to you, my friends who are currently reading this, I hope you stay motivated to keep doing whatever you like to do. Cheers.

