Deftones Visual Identity

In the early 2000s, my best friend introduced me to @deftones . It didn't take too long for me to fall in love with their music. I always listened to their music when I started learning design in the mid 2000s. Not only did their music that influenced me, their artwork also played a great role during the process. White Pony is the album that influenced my design style up until now.

For the past few days, I dedicated myself to making some designs as a tribute to them whose music has greatly influenced me. And to you, my friends who are currently reading this, I hope you stay motivated to keep doing whatever you like to do. Cheers.