Abstract backgrounsds - BUNDLE

Abstract backgrounsds - BUNDLE bundle template soft grainy melted glitch background textures neon gradient design photoshop art painting illustration digitalart
Download color palette

Introducing the first bundle of abstract backgrounds and textures. This collection combines 3 texture packs in one: "Gradients", "Melted" and "Glitch"!

These images are perfect for digital or print project, they can be used as backgrounds, postcards, wrapping and scrapbook paper, for branding and so much more!

INCLUDED

Gradients - 20 JPG (3000x300px, 300 DPI)
Melted - 10 JPG (3000x300px, 300 DPI)
Glitch - 10 JPG (3000x300px, 300 DPI)

DOWNLOAD: https://crmrkt.com/j1ewrr

